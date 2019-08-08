Question raised at school board meeting: arming teachers in Lubbock schools

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday morning raised the question of arming teachers in schools.

A meeting agenda item called for a discussion of security-related issues, not specifically arming teachers. But during the discussion, the question was raised.

After the discussion, Lubbock ISD officials said they are exploring options. Nothing was put to a vote or decided yet.

The LISD’s security director presented options about what would be best following a list of shootings around the country in recent years. One idea, officials said, was arming teachers.

Officials said the option will not be enacted in the coming school year, and the security director said she is only tasked with educating the board on possible options. She said she is not making a recommendation either way.

Lubbock ISD said input from the community will be important before any teachers are authorized to be armed in the school system.

