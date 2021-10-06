Quotes from leaked audio, other things not allowed when Bart Reagor goes on trial

The trial date was set for October 12 in Amarillo

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge put limits on the evidence that can be presented in front of a jury when Bart Reagor goes to trial on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a bank.

The trial was set for October 12.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk issued an order Tuesday to prevent both sides from mentioning certain things in front of the jury.

Prosecutors and the defense may not tell the jury about the sheer quantity of information each side had to share with the other.

They cannot tell the jury about the various lawsuits and the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy cases.

They cannot tell the jury about accusations of criminal behavior of RDAG employees, such as check kiting.

They cannot tell the jury about Bart Reagor’s net worth.

They cannot tell the jury about his quotes in the leaked video such as he “does whatever he wants.” However, the quotes may come up to impeach a witness on the stand.

The defense cannot make an issue of how much time or effort prosecutors put into the case.

The defense also cannot bring up Reagor’s medical condition.

Reagor’s defense team already told the court he will not raise “advice of counsel” as a defense. The judge will not allow him to raise it in front of the jury.

The lawyers for both sides are not allowed to “bolster” themselves by telling the jury about previous high-profile clients they represented such as Enron or Richard “Racehorse” Haynes.

Reagor-Dykes was based in Lubbock, but Reagor was charged by prosecutors in Amarillo. The company filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 amid accusations of fraud and default. Reagor always claimed he knew nothing on criminal behavior that led to the demise of the company.

Fifteen former Reagor-Dykes employees accepted plea deals for various federal crimes.