LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed a case of rabies in the Ropesville area in a wild animal. According to a press release from HCSO, there were no reports of additional infected animals, nor any reports of human infection.

"We encourage residents to watch for signs and symptoms and if you believe you see one that is exposed or exhibiting signs, do not approach the animal," HCSO said. Instead, contact your local animal control agency and provide them with as much information as possible.

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a confirmed case of rabies in Hockley County related to a wild animal that was tested recently. The animal was turned over to be tested, and the state confirmed the positive rabies test. At this time there are no reports of human contact or exposure.

The animal was located in Precinct 1 near the Ropesville area. As of today, there are no other reports of potentially infected domestic pets, livestock, or wild animals.

We encourage residents to watch for signs and symptoms and if you believe you see one that is exposed or exhibiting signs, do not approach the animal, contact your local animal control agency, and provide them with as much information as possible about the animal including description, location, and any aggressive or strange behavior.

According to the Department of State Health Services (2022) website, signs of rabies include the following:

· Animals that have a change in behavior.

· Wild animals which seem to be friendly or tame.

· Wild animals – coyotes, foxes, bats, skunks, and raccoons – which you do not usually see in the daytime.

· Animals that have a hard time walking, eating, or drinking.

· Excitement or meanness in animals.

· Animals that bite or scratch at an old wound until it bleeds.

If you are bitten, immediately and thoroughly clean the infected area and visit a doctor as soon as possible. Notify local animal control authorities of information about the animal including a description, location, and behavior.

Attached is a link for more information on the DSHS website.

