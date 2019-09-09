Rabies confirmed in 2nd bat found in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, test results revealed a second bat with rabies had been found in Lubbock.

The first such bat was found in Southwest Lubbock in August. Test results were revealed on August 22.

“We picked up the bat from [the South Plains] Wildlife Rehab on September 6th. It was already deceased when we picked it up,” said Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services.

Greene said the bat was found in the 5700 block of 72nd Street.

Greene said there was “no exposure to human or other animals as far as we know at this point.”

Rabies is a deadly virus that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva.

“The illness can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin,” the city previously said. “However, once a person has symptoms, the disease is almost always fatal.”

The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

An animal with rabies can infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. The City of Lubbock reminds people that domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies as required by law. All wild life contact should be avoided, particularly contact with coyotes, bats, foxes, and skunks.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

If you pet is bitten by wild animal report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057 or 806-775-3357 so the animal may be placed in rabies observation or submitted for rabies testing.

For more information on Rabies visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies