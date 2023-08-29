LUBBOCK, Texas — Since 2017 the Raider Red’s Food Pantry has been a resource available for students on campus as part of the Raider Relief and Advocacy Center.

The food pantry has various nonperishable foods for students to choose from like canned goods, hyenine products and even produce.

Assistant Director of Raider Relief Advocacy Center Isaiah Ortiz says students are very appreciative of this resource.

“On a daily basis we normally see on average forty to fifty students,” Ortiz said. “Students come to campus and they face so many hardships whether it’s not having the funds, or stress, so the food pantry is here to help bridge that gap.”

The raider relief fund program assists students in financial crisis; other expenses include help with rent, utilities and textbooks.

Students can visit the pantry three times a semester.

“There are limits throughout the pantry and that’s just to spread the resources to every red raider across campus,” Ortiz said.

Graduate student Mary Oyewolw-Asowata has been working at the food pantry for almost three years and says food insecurity is a big challenge.

“I saw that this a good thing to help students who are food insecure,” Asowata said. “Coupled with my nutritional science degree, I saw it as a privilege to work here.”

Students in need are encouraged to visit the pantry, there is no proof of income required.

The food pantry has a limited budget and relies on donation to keep the shelves stocked.

To make a donation, visit the pantry website.