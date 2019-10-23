Rapid shots fired near Clapp Park caught on surveillance video

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired call in the overnight hours of Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of 42nd Street.

The shooting was captured on home surveillance video. The audio includes a burst of shots. Use the video link above to play the video provided by a viewer.

After the shooting, a woman called police to say she was in the area of 50th Street and Avenue U. She noticed another vehicle following her car, according to a police report.

She drove around the neighborhood and pulled into someone’s driveway. At first the suspect vehicle kept going but then the suspect vehicle made a u-turn and came back.

Moments later, shots rang out and her car was damaged by at least two bullets. The suspect vehicle drove off after the shots were fired.

A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was later stopped and three people were arrested, according to the police report. Police have not yet released names and police have also not yet confirmed that the three people in custody were the one responsible for the drive-by shooting.

EverythingLubbock.com asked police for updated information. Check back.

The police report does not mention any injuries.

CLICK HERE to react, comment or share on Facebook.