SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater’s 65th annual World’s Largest Rattle Snake Roundup is making its way back to town. Here’s a list of wheres, whens and how much:

Thursday, March 9
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Rattlesnake Parade
Starting at 4:30 p.m.

Carnival
5:00 to 10:00 p.m.
All day pass – $35.00
Weekend pass – $100.00, Thursday only
Tickets – $1.00 each

Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
Starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium – 201 East 4th Street
Adults – $10.00
Students – $5.00

Friday, March 10
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent

Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Carnival
2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each

Saturday, March 11
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free

Cookoff
Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent

Carnival
10:00 a.m. to midnight
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each

Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Cookoff Awards
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Dance
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Jaycee Barn – 307 West 4th Street

Sunday, March 12
Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive

Coliseum doors open to public
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Adults – $10.00
Military – $5.00
Kids (5-12) – $5.00
Kids (0-4) – Free

Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Adults – $5.00
Children 12 & younger free with parent

Guided Hunt
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Carnival
10:00 a.m. to midnight
All day pass – $35.00
Tickets – $1.00 each

Snake eating contest
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Beard contest
Beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Most pounds of snakes
Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Longest snake
Beginning at 3:30 p.m.