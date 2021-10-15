Reagor jury still deadlocked, judge again says keep trying

LUBBOCK and AMARILLO, Texas – The jury in the Bart Reagor criminal trial remained deadlocked Friday afternoon. The jury began deliberations Thursday morning. Reagor was indicted and tried for bank fraud and false statements to a bank.

Once the jury came back again deadlocked on Friday, the defense team asked the judge to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors asked the judge to keep the jury in deliberations.

The judge called the jury into the courtroom and told members there may never be more evidence or a better jury than you. He sent the jury members back to the jury room just after 2:00 p.m.