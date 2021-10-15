Reagor jury still deadlocked, judge again says keep trying

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bartReagor720_1551480272094.jpg

LUBBOCK and AMARILLO, Texas – The jury in the Bart Reagor criminal trial remained deadlocked Friday afternoon. The jury began deliberations Thursday morning. Reagor was indicted and tried for bank fraud and false statements to a bank.

Once the jury came back again deadlocked on Friday, the defense team asked the judge to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors asked the judge to keep the jury in deliberations.

The judge called the jury into the courtroom and told members there may never be more evidence or a better jury than you. He sent the jury members back to the jury room just after 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar