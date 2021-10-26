Reagor team ‘raises a serious question’ about improper jury influence after he was convicted of a crime

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Bart Reagor defense team asked for permission to talk to jury members – the very same jury that convicted Reagor of false statement to a bank.

Reagor will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 30 years in prison.

On Monday, the defense team wrote a motion to the court saying in part, “Mr. Reagor’s case raises a serious question as to whether an outside influence was improperly brought to bear on this jury.”

The motion also said, “After three notes stating they were hopelessly deadlocked, the jury was given a modified Allen charge late on Friday afternoon (October 15, 2021). Shortly thereafter, it returned with a verdict…”

A specific allegation of impropriety was not made.

Instead, the motion talked of the “the possibility of extraneous prejudicial information brought to the jury’s attention, or an outside influence improperly brought to bear on these jurors.”

The judge on Tuesday ordered federal prosecutors to respond. And they did so by objecting.

Prosecutors quoted previous appellate court cases as saying, “Courts simply will not denigrate jury trials by afterwards ransacking the jurors in search of some ground, not previously supported by evidence, for a new trial.”

“It is, simply put, a ‘fishing expedition’ into the internal deliberations of the jury in an effort to overturn the verdict,” the objection said.

Reagor admitted he took $1.7 million from the Reagor Dykes company shortly after the company took out a loan. Reagor said there was nothing wrong with it. Prosecutors told the jury that it was illegal.