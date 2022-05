OAKDALE, Louisiana — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Bart Reagor’s motion to be let out of prison during his appeals process.

The single-page denial was filed Friday in the Fifth Circuit, one day after Reagor made his request.

Reagor previously made a similar motion to a U.S. district court judge that he should be let out because the appeal dealt with a “substantial question” or close issue that could be ruled in his favor.