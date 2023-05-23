LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s not easy, nor plentiful, but there’s always a need for rain here on the South Plains. It’s especially needed for agriculture producers, including Guy Harmon, a cotton farmer with Harmon Farms out in Idalou, who’s gearing up for planting season.

“At the beginning of May, everything was still not looking so good, and everything was very dry,” Harmon said. “But throughout this month, we’ve gotten quite a bit of rainfall.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas is responsible for nearly 40% of cotton production in America.

Back in 2022, most of the South Plains was in a state of “exceptional drought,” which is the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most severe category. However, the recent rain has Harmon feeling a bit more hopeful this growing season.

“We do have quite a bit of moisture deep,” Harmon said. “In some fields, we’ve got six inches right now which is very good.”

Harmon works on 4,000 acres of cotton in Idalou. Because of last year’s drought, the National Cotton Council said that Texas farmers are expected to plant 21% less cotton this year.

“Last year we were planting everything dry and then relying on irrigation to get it up which is not great,” Harmon said. “We don’t really have the irrigation capacity to do that.”

Harmon said it’s also been helpful that the rainfall has not been constant.

“Not having it all in one day is always a big help because it lessens the erosion and gives the ground some time to really absorb it,” Harmon said.

Harmon said while he doesn’t want the rain to stop completely, his crew does need a few dry days in between the rains to get in the field to start planting.

“It’s tricky,” Harmon said. “We need it to be moist, but we can’t have it be muddy because we still have to drive a tractor through there and drag the planter through the ground.”

The return of stronger winds and higher temperatures later this summer could limit the growth of the cotton crop.

Harmon said at this moment, he’s feeling very optimistic this growing season.

“This is a good first step, but it doesn’t mean the year is going to be great,” Harmon said. “We still need some more rain to come.”