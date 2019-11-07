Red Panda, the acrobat, performs at Texas Tech halftime show

LUBBOCK, Texas — A world famous performer came to Lubbock for the Texas Tech men’s basketball halftime show.

Red Panda is a famous acrobat that juggles and flips bowls onto her head all while balancing on a unicycle.

“I am a fourth-generation acrobat,” Red Panda said. “I was taught by my father at home.”

Born in China, she said now travels across the country doing her performances. She said she performs mostly at NBA and college halftime shows.

“Every place is cool I mean this is my first time coming here,” Red Panda said. “It is really cool, beautiful city. I love it.”

Even after years of performing she still gets nervous.

“It is unpredictable, sometimes I will miss,” Red Panda said.