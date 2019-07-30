 

Red Raider football in action Tuesday morning for a great cause

by: Sarah Karda | newsweb@everythingLubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Ronald McDonald House Charity of the Southwest kicked off its 18th season of partnering with Texas Tech football for Quarterback S.A.C.K. with a ‘House Party.’

Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Support And Comfort Kids) is a fundraiser that benefits RMHC.

The Texas Tech football team visited RMHC to decorate cookies, play games and talk with residents. It was an effort to get student athletes more active in their Lubbock community.

