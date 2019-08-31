Red Raiders roll Bobcats in Matt Wells’ debut, 45-10

The Texas Tech Football team scored on their first two possessions to jump on top of Montana State, 14-0.

Later in the half, the Bobcats used a fake punt to set up a touchdown to cut the lead in half.

However, on the very next possession, Armand Shyne broke off a 69 yard touchdown, and later, SaRodorick Thompson ran one in of his own to give the Red Raiders a 28-7 halftime lead.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, when Bowman hit Xavier White for a 45 yard touchdown, while in the 4th, Bowman keeps it himself and runs it in.

Tech wins their first game of the Matt wells era 45-10.