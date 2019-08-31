Breaking News
Active shooter reported in Odessa

Red Raiders roll Bobcats in Matt Wells’ debut, 45-10

News

by: KLBK Sports

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Tech Football team scored on their first two possessions to jump on top of Montana State, 14-0.

Later in the half, the Bobcats used a fake punt to set up a touchdown to cut the lead in half.

However, on the very next possession, Armand Shyne broke off a 69 yard touchdown, and later, SaRodorick Thompson ran one in of his own to give the Red Raiders a 28-7 halftime lead.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, when Bowman hit Xavier White for a 45 yard touchdown, while in the 4th, Bowman keeps it himself and runs it in.

Tech wins their first game of the Matt wells era 45-10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar