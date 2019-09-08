Red Raiders run Miners, 38-3

Texas Tech moves to 2-0 on the season, with a 38-3 dominating win over UTEP.

The scoring got going early when Ta’Zhawn Henry ran in a five yard Touchdown to make it 7-0, less than four minutes into the game.

The Defense held strong, but in the second quarter, T.J. Vasher caught a 13 yard pass from Alan Bowman for another Touchdown, Red Raiders took a 14-0 lead.

Just before half, Dalton Rigdon caught a 49 yard Touchdown from Bowman to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 21.

After a Trey Wolff Touchdown in the third, Bowman finds Vasher for another Touchdown, this one for 30 yards, making it 31-0.

Finally, in the fourth, Armand Shyne got a handoff for a seven yard Touchdown run, making it 38-0.