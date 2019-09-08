Red Raiders run Miners, 38-3

News

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech moves to 2-0 on the season, with a 38-3 dominating win over UTEP.

The scoring got going early when Ta’Zhawn Henry ran in a five yard Touchdown to make it 7-0, less than four minutes into the game.

The Defense held strong, but in the second quarter, T.J. Vasher caught a 13 yard pass from Alan Bowman for another Touchdown, Red Raiders took a 14-0 lead.

Just before half, Dalton Rigdon caught a 49 yard Touchdown from Bowman to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 21.

After a Trey Wolff Touchdown in the third, Bowman finds Vasher for another Touchdown, this one for 30 yards, making it 31-0.

Finally, in the fourth, Armand Shyne got a handoff for a seven yard Touchdown run, making it 38-0.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar