Regents approve Rice-Spearman as interim president of Texas Tech HSC

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech System Board of Regents on Friday approved the appointment of Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., as interim president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The regents also approved a search process for finding a new president. Outgoing president Tedd Mitchell had been both the chancellor of the system and president of the TTUHSC. Mitchell is relinquishing the role of president so he can devote all of his time being chancellor.

Rice-Spearman was named TTUSCH Provost and Chief Academic Officer in October.

