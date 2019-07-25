Lubbock man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Mitchell County Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash near Interstate 20 on the north service road, two and a half miles west of Westbrook, according to a DPS news release.

DPS reported that a pickup was traveling east on the IH-20 North service road. A pedestrian was struck while in the main lane and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

The pedestrian was identified as Jason Edmond Covington, 38, of Lubbock.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Michael Heath Blair, 40 of Coahoma. He was taken to Mitchell County Hospital in Colorado City and was treated and released, according to DPS.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.