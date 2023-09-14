LUBBOCK, Texas — Two bowling lanes as of Thursday were left available to register in Yesway’s Strikes for Kids in Lubbock is set to take place on October 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Main Event Center.

The proceeds from the event will reward 100 children from a local youth organization with a memorial outing and toys, according to a press release.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Texas Tech standout running back Tahj Brooks, who will go from lane to lane with professional photographers, taking group photos with participants.

Registration will be $225 per lane for up to six bowlers or $435 for two lanes for up to twelve bowlers.

A press release said the registration will include two hours of bowling, a large pizza per lane, a pitcher of soda per lane, an unlimited arcade gift card, an event shirt and a group photo with Tahj Brooks.

