LUBBOCK, Texas — For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom and 14 commonwealth realms.

Being the longest-reigning monarch allowed her to have a worldwide impact. Dr. Daniella McCahey is a modern Britain professor at Texas Tech University (TTU) who was in Europe when she heard the news.

“When people in the 1950s were talking about the Queen, it was still the same one that was on the throne now,” McCahey said. “To a certain extent, this is the end of an era.”

Dr. Abigail Swingen is also a history professor at TTU who said many Americans care deeply about the monarchy.

“One thing that has always fascinated me is how Americans are really into the British monarchy,” Swingen said. “I think one of the things about Queen Elizabeth II that made a lot of people admire her was her apparent steady hand, her apparent stability in the wake of all sorts of staggering changes taking place in the 20th century.”

The queen traveled more than any other monarch, making six trips to the United States during her reign. She even spent a few days in major cities here in Texas back in May 1991.

“It’s kind of interesting that a sovereign of another nation would not necessarily visit the United States, but would choose Texas,” Swingen said. “I think that that obviously says a lot about the kind of person she was, I suppose, and also the state of politics in the early 90s.”

Dr. McCahey said it will be interesting for her and her students to see if there will be any major geopolitical changes from THE Queen’s passing.

“It’s going to affect a lot of the students in our programs who study history, who study English, who study literature, who study politics,” McCahey said. “Some way or another, our political landscape is going to shift as a sort of fallout from her death.”