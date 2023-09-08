LUBBOCK, Texas — The Jones AT&T Stadium will be full of fans on Saturday night for the home opener game between Texas Tech and Oregon. EverythingLubbock.com spoke with Texas Tech’s Senior Associate Athletics Director, Robert Giovannetti, on Friday about some things to keep in mind before heading to the stadium.

The weather forecast predicts hot weather and thunderstorm chances, so Giovannetti reminded fans to keep themselves hydrated.

He said fans are allowed to bring an unopened, plastic and 20-ounce water bottle into the stadium. There will be heat management stations equipped with fans and water to refill bottles. These stations can be found around the stadium.

“We want to encourage people to be aware of their hydration,” Giovannetti said. “We always want people to be very aware of their situation and take care of themselves first and we’re here to help.”

Other reminders to keep in mind are the clear bag policy at the stadium and that umbrellas are not allowed inside. In terms of thunderstorms, Giovannetti said if lightning does strike nearby, the game will be delayed for 30 minutes.

“We will ask our fans to take cover. That means they can come underneath and be on the concourse underneath the stadium or they can leave. We normally don’t allow reentry into the stadium, but if there is a lightning delay or a weather delay, you can leave the stadium and come back,” Giovannetti said.

According to Giovannetti, it’s a good idea to get to the game early so there’s time to navigate the current construction at the stadium.

“The walkway that people have sometimes used in the past on the south side of the stadium will be closed this year due to construction. We have an inner concourse here so you can enter from gates one, three or four and still make your way around the stadium and inside the stadium,” Giovannetti said.

Another reason to get to the game early is to beat the ticket lines. Texas Tech Athletics Communications reminded fans to download their mobile tickets ahead of time so the lines can keep moving at the stadium.

Parking lots will open for tailgating at 7:30 a.m., Raider Alley will open at 2 p.m. and all gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on game day.