LUBBOCK, Texas – Along with many other things at this time, renting a car is now more expensive than it ever has been.

Since the pandemic, renting a car has gone up from about $50 a day, to now $100 and sometimes $150, depending on the car you need.

With the increase in conventional rental cars, a company that works like Airbnb and VRBO has actually had tremendous growth.

“Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace. We’re an app that allows car owners who have idle cars that are just sitting around to share them on our marketplace with guests who are looking to access great cars at great prices,” Andrew Mok, the Chief Marketing Officer for Turo said.

In Lubbock, some who have been in the business for a long time like David Miller, manager of Budget Car Rental hasn’t seen a price jump this big.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and we’ve been renting cars for $50 a day for that long until you know, and cars have gone from $12,000 to $30,000,” he said.

While no one is quite sure what can be expected looking forward, the chance of prices going down isn’t likely.

Mok said, “We’ve heard from many travel experts that unfortunately, the supply chain disruption doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Many experts are saying that the global chip shortage is going to extend not just through 2022, but also through 2023 as well.”

Those in the business recommend that as soon as you know you might need a car, plan your trip early to ensure you get the best price at that time.