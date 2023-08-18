LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock county has nearly one million dollars allocated for the 2023-24 caliche and seal coat plan and some of that will be used to repair East County Road 5500, according to County Judge Curtis Parrish.

This is a road that residents in the area have been worried about for a while now.

“We’re tired of having to trek through the mud to get to our vehicles. We’re tired of our vehicles being damaged. We just need help,” a resident of the neighborhood along East County Road 5500 said in a County Commissioner meeting on Monday.

According to the residents who spoke up in the meeting, the main road leading to their houses looks like a river when it rains. This means some have to leave their car and walk a mile to their house to avoid getting stuck in the mud.

“My mom one night — she couldn’t get home, so she had to find somewhere else to stay because she has bad knees and she couldn’t walk in the mud to get home,” another resident said.

The residents said these road issues are a safety concern because they’re worried first responders might not be able to get to them quickly in an emergency.

But Precinct 3 County Commissioner Gilbert Flores, who oversees that area, said things should change soon.

“We have funded County Road 5500 and I think we’re going to be working on it within the next six months. I’m sure you’re going to see some action there, some results,” Flores said.

Flores said they plan to put caliche down for half a mile of the road which he estimates costs around $100,000 for the county.

According to Flores, the repairs will help residents a lot, but before crews can start the repairs, he said they will need residents to put culverts on their driveways. He said this could cost residents $500 to $1,000 each, which they will be responsible for.

However, he said he is in conversation with the residents and working with them to figure out plans.

“I think we can work with them and I think we are going to work with them,” Flores said.

Commissioner Flores said the project should start within the next six months and weather permitting, should take a couple of weeks to finish once it begins.