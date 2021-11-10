Restaurants to give thanks to Veterans with free meals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dozens of restaurants offering free hot meals to all veterans on Veterans Day.

Veronica Martinez, kitchen manager at Applebee’s, said they are offering seven items for vets to choose from as this is the least they can do for those who’ve served.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be as free as we are today. They do so much for us, and we need to show as much appreciation for things like that. We can, because if we don’t, then we’re gonna lose a great man that worked for us and women. They did a lot for us to stay free,” Martinez said.

Logan’s Roadhouse taking part in Veterans Day as well.

“We are doing free veterans’ meals from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On our $9.99 menu, it includes things from steak tips to sirloin grilled meatloaf to chicken tenders, popcorn, shrimp and pork chops,” Emily Donaldson, kitchen manager at Logan’s Roadhouse, said.

Donaldson personally shared why she thinks it’s important to honor and respect those who served, especially on Veterans Day.

“To me, Veterans Day is important because my father and grandfather were both veterans. So, we recognize it all the time in our house. But as a company, we believe in serving those who serve us, which is why every year we offer our Veterans Day specials, but also throughout the year, every day, we offer a 10% military discount to active military and veterans. So, we’re consistently honoring veterans and active military,” Donaldson said.

Bubba’s also offers a free meal or voucher for those who may not feel comfortable dining in and can redeem their meal at a separate time along with another tradition.

“We will have the missing man stable up for tomorrow, just to symbolize and respect those. So, soldiers who are still missing and who have fallen, we definitely take pride in that, and we definitely want to give support out to the families and friends of those missing.” Sean Morales, a local store marketer at Bubba’s 33, said.

