Retired judge Brad Underwood died

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retired State District Judge Bradley S. Underwood died Sunday. Underwood was previously the judge of the 364th District Court in Lubbock.

Underwood graduated from the Texas Tech School of Law in May 1980. He was prosecutor for six years and then become the judge of County Court at Law #2. He became judge the 364th in 1989. He retired and was succeeded by William R. Eichman in January 2015.

Underwood was 65.

Lubbock County released the following statement:

The Lubbock Independent School District & Lubbock County Judiciary family sends its deepest condolences to the family of Judge Bradley “Brad” S. Underwood, 65, who passed away on Sunday, October 13, due to a sudden illness. Judge Underwood was the first judge of the 364th District Court, serving on the bench from October 1989 to December 2014. He worked as a senior judge after leaving the 364th District Court in 2014.

Judge Underwood’s wife, Phyllis, is the community relations specialist in the Lubbock ISD Communications and Community Relations Department.

Prior to serving in the 364th District Court, Judge Underwood was judge of Lubbock County Court-At-Law No. 2. He also served as an assistant district attorney in Lubbock County.

Judge Underwood graduated summa cum laude from Midwestern State University in 1977 with a BBA in Management Science and earned his law degree from Texas Tech University in 1980. His legal career spanned four decades, during which he received numerous community service and professional awards.