Lubbock, Texas — Betenbough Companies Co-Founder, Rick Betenbough, passed away on December 15 and the CEO of Betenbough says his legacy of “adding value wherever he went” will be what he leaves behind.

Newly appointed CEO of Betenbough Companies, Jeanna Roach, told EverythingLubbock.com Betenbough was a “Devoted husband, father, leader, mentor, friend. Rick didn’t do anything halfway in his whole life, and that includes living out his faith.”

Roach explained she worked closely with Rick Betenbough and father, Ron Betenbough for 17 years and would use the word love to capture what Betenbough was about.

“His heart was just that people would feel intentionally cared for and ultimately seen and loved,” Roach said. “We say around Betenbough companies that love is the secret sauce.”

But he was a funny guy said Roach and she recalls a moment that she remembers vividly.

“Our team here would force him to dress up like a woman all the time. I don’t really know why, but he was just a good sport and he would do things like that,” Roach said. “And we’re reliving a lot of those sweet memories of which he would make us laugh.”

Roach said that those memories along with others they have had throughout the years will last a lifetime and he was authentically him wherever he went.

Roach said, “He wasn’t trying to be anybody else. And that was the beautiful thing. And it brought a lot of freedom to people that we could just walk authentically in the ways that God has created us.”

Rick Betenbough’s celebration of life will be held Wednesday, December 20 at 1 p.m. at SouthCrest Baptist Church and a livestream will be available here.