Ride for the Blue showed support for local law enforcement in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group called the Ladies of West Texas Law Enforcement organized a parade Saturday in Lubbock to honor local law enforcement.

The event, Ride for the Blue, started at the South Plains Mall and then headed downtown to the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department. It then proceeded to the Department of Public Safety Regional Headquarters.

“We wanted to make a statement. I think that was done today,” Vice President, Ladies of West Texas Law Enforcement Tina Salas said, “We hope to do this every year. We hope it gets bigger and the support for our LEO’s just grows.”