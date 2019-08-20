Ride To Heal: bikers riding through Lubbock to support El Paso tragedy on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texa s– The Ride To Heal event will make its way through Lubbock on Wednesday to honor those who have experienced tragedy in El Paso.

The event is a seven-day motorcycle ride to show Texas brothers and sisters that they all stand in solidarity, supporting and willing to stand up and help, according to the event posted on Facebook.

It comes after a shooter in El Paso killed 22 people and wounded many others on August 3 at Walmart location.

The event encourages others to ride and follow the group of men or women as they ride through Texas to support everyone who stood up in El Paso to help so many.

The ride event began on August 17 in Corpus Christi, and the group have also ridden through San Antonio, Austin and Houston. They will ride through the Dallas Fort-Worth area on Tuesday and will ride through Lubbock on Wednesday. The ride will continue through Odessa and Fort Stockton Thursday and El Paso Friday.

An event for first responders to sign the flag is open to the public, and will take place from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Market Street located at 3405 50th street.