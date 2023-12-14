LUBBOCK, Texas — In the evening on Monday, Dec. 14, a resident living in a home in central Lubbock was just watching Monday night football when they heard an abrupt noise that he compared to the sound of a bomb. However, the loud sound was actually someone crashing into the fence at his home.

The resident, who preferred to stay anonymous, caught the entire incident on his Ring camera. The person who crashed into his fence was 40-year-old Joe Daniel Sanchez, who was running from the police.

According to the report from the Lubbock Police Department, an officer spotted Sanchez speeding on Avenue Q and pulled him over. After the officer got out of his car, Sanchez took off and eventually crashed into the home near 50th Street. and Avenue Q. Police were able to catch Sanchez a few houses down and he was arrested that night, the report said.

“I’m like ‘Oh my God,’ I thought he was gonna actually plow into the house because of the angle he was at,” the resident said.

Sanchez left the home’s side fence in shambles. The homeowners’ dog looked to be distressed when police were chasing Sanchez, who eventually jumped the fence into another yard.

“Betty on the video – she’s still a little terrified,” the resident said. “The whole ordeal was kind of shaking her up pretty bad.”

According to the resident, it isn’t the first time an instance like this has happened. He lives on the corner off of a main road and is considering protective measures to keep it from happening again. He is also looking for answers as to why this instance happened in the first place.

“Why did you run and why did you decide to crash into my fence?” the resident said.

The resident keeps playing the Ring video over and over, feeling disbelief at the fact the event happened.

“I’ve watched it like 15 times now since the other night,” the resident said.

Insurance will take care of the fence repairs and the resident is hoping drivers can slow down near his house from now on. He also said he hopes to put up some more Ring cameras.