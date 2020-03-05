Robbery of pharmacy, Lubbock police say narcotics taken

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the report of a robbery at 2424 50th Street. Police set up a perimeter at the location and a photojournalist on scene saw officers looking for the suspect.
The time of the call was 10:10 a.m. Police have not yet provided a suspect description or information about any possible weapons involved.
Late Thursday morning, police provided this update:
LPD Responds to Pharmacy Robbery
(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call regarding a robbery in progress at 10:15 a.m. at the office building at 2424 50th Street.
A Hispanic male dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and the suspect left the building.
The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
Investigators are following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
LPD is responding to a robbery in progress at 2424 50th St.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) March 5, 2020
Please avoid the area.