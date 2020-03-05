Robbery of pharmacy, Lubbock police say narcotics taken

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the report of a robbery at 2424 50th Street. Police set up a perimeter at the location and a photojournalist on scene saw officers looking for the suspect.

The time of the call was 10:10 a.m. Police have not yet provided a suspect description or information about any possible weapons involved.

Late Thursday morning, police provided this update:

LPD Responds to Pharmacy Robbery

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call regarding a robbery in progress at 10:15 a.m. at the office building at 2424 50th Street.

A Hispanic male dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and the suspect left the building.

The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators are following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing at this time.