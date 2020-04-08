Robbery victim Tuesday night was robbery perpetrator a year ago, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The person listed as a victim in the overnight robbery of a Valero convenience store, Devin Akilis Salazar, 19, was also listed as the perpetrator in a different robbery from March 2019.

Police said two suspects in masks entered the Valero at 50th Street and Slide Road and tried to rob the business. Police listed Salazar as both the clerk and the would-be victim.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at Salazar and demanded money. Salazar refused. Instead, he took the gun from the suspect. A second suspect ran, police said.

The suspect who stayed pulled out a knife and Salazar shot him with his own gun. That suspect was publicly identified as Avantre Fitts, 17. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Then, on Wednesday, police announced that U.S. Marshals arrested Salazar, not for the Valero robbery Tuesday night but instead for the robbery of a different Valero location in 2019.

Police on Wednesday said, “At approximately 4:30 a.m. May 31, 2019, two suspects entered the convenience store while the employee was in the back of the business restocking items.”

The address, according to an arrest warrant was 2017 50th Street.

“The employee came to the front of the store after hearing the suspects enter,” police said. “One suspect pointed the firearm he brought with him at the employee. The second suspect, Salazar, walked around the front register and took money. Both suspects left the convenience store.”

Salazar was held on a $50,000 bond as of Wednesday.