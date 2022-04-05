LUBBOCK, Texas – A senior from Roosevelt High School was set to play college football in New Mexico after graduating this spring. After discovering he has an unknown liver condition, many things he was looking forward to have taken a back seat, including his senior prom.

However, with the help of Team Bama and Men’s Wearhouse, attending the event is now a reality. Jay “Bama” Moore started the team in the midst of the pandemic as The Grinch. It started out as something bringing joy and smiles to the community, and has remained doing so.

The family of Jermaal Riggins recently reached out to “Bama” about his condition and how he’s been feeling down about everything.

“Being able to bless somebody to be able to go to a prom that he wasn’t going to — regardless of what kind of day you’re having, just sometimes a smile is gonna make it go a long way,” Moore said.

Jermaal’s mom Cotandra Harris is currently battling breast cancer, and to show his support, he will be wearing pink to the prom for awareness. He also surprised his mom and asked her to the prom. She will now be going with him.

Men’s Wearhouse and Team Bama will also be buying Cotandra’s dress for the prom as well.

As of right now, Jermaal doesn’t know what to expect. Everything depends on some blood work he will have done at the end of the month. The results will determine if he will need a liver transplant or not.

He had a half scholarship to play for Sul Ross State University. He now hopes to get back to normal, gain weight after losing around 20-30 pounds, and get back on the roster.