Salas learns his fate after 6-vehicle pileup in police chase

Image of Eloy Salas, Jr. from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eloy Salas, 34, of Lubbock was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday morning. He was convicted by a jury on Wednesday for evading in a motor vehicle with the jury finding the vehicle was used as a deadly weapon.

At trial, there was evidence that Salas caused a 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 27 while trying to get away from Lubbock Police. The incident was in July 2016.

One woman was suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. There was evidence that she also suffered excruciating pain.

There was also testimony at the trial that he picked up a police dog and slammed it to the ground.

Salas must serve more than half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

