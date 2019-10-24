Salvation Army Cold Patrol ready for Thursday night in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Salvation Army on Thursday said the Cold Patrol is ready for the wintry blast that hit Lubbock.

The forecast called for light snow in Lubbock on Thursday afternoon followed by below-freezing temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning.

The following is a statement from the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Cold Patrol Ready For Inclement Weather & Cold Nights – Will Deploy New Response Vehicle Tonight To Assist Those Without Shelter

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (October 24, 2019) – Due to cold and potential inclement weather impacting the area, The Salvation Army’s Disaster Alert Response Team (DART) will be patrolling the streets of Lubbock this evening (Thursday) to assist anyone in need. The Survive The Night COLD PATROL team will be deploying its newest piece of response equipment, a specialized truck outfitted to distribute food, warm drinks, blankets, hygiene kits and cold weather ware to those without shelter and exposed to the severe weather.

The unit will be deployed at around 8pm this evening and will patrol throughout the night. An additional vehicle will accompany the COLD PATROL to transport anyone in need of overnight shelter to The Salvation Army’s 110-bed shelter in Lubbock. The overarching objective of the COLD PATROL is to sustain the lives of those living on the streets, get them into shelter and out of danger.