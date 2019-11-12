Salvation Army: Cold Patrol successful in helping those in need during cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Salvation Army of Lubbock Cold Patrol was successful in helping those in need after a cold night in Lubbock.

The unit deployed at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday and patrolled through the night as needed, according to the Salvation Army.

Here is a quick synopsis of what the Cold Patrol distributed last night:

98 blankets

15 coats

68 pairs of gloves

26 scarves

38 hats

62 hand/foot warmers

served 125 cups of hot chocolate

served 80 pieces of pizza

The Cold Patrol was also able to get five people and one pet off the streets and into their shelter, according to the Salvation Army.

According to a news release, previously posted on EverythingLubbock.com, states, “The overarching objective of the COLD PATROL is to sustain the lives of those living on the streets, get them into shelter and out of danger.”

Check out the image gallery below of the Cold Patrol in Lubbock on October 24. App users can CLICK HERE for a better view of the gallery.