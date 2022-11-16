LUBBOCK, Texas – A warm cot, food and shelter is what The Salvation Army is providing for the homeless with the drop in temperatures in Lubbock.

Director of Social Services Erica Hitt said they have everything needed for a night stay at the shelter and continue to prepare as the weeks ahead get colder.

“Of course, we will provide breakfast in the morning. Here lately what we have been gearing up towards is after they eat breakfast, they go to the day center, and we are just going to do a repeat,” Hitt said.

Currently, 125 people are housed as residents at the shelter program. During the colder months, that number increases.

“We are counting for an additional 50 cold cots each night that stay with us,” Hitt said.

The Salvation Army has seen a 40 percent decline in donations over the last two years and said help from the community is needed, especially during this time.

“They all need beanies; gloves and hygiene items these are the things we want to be able to provide,” Hitt said. “They need us, they need this community, they need this program.”

Hitt says there is also a free clothing closet, open to people in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 1111 16th Street, 24 hours a day.