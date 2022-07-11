LUBBOCK, Texas – The Passage Program at the Salvation Army Texas South Plains received a $230,000 grant from Lowe’s Hometowns earlier this month. The grant, now used to improve three residential housing units.

The Passage Program is its supervised independent living program for youth that have aged out of the foster care program. It was created just over a year ago.

According to a press release, the renovations and improvements to the housing units include new roofing, furnishings, windows, doors, appliances, siding, fencing and security, fresh paint inside and out, a patio area and landscaping.

Director of Social Services, Erica Hitt, said there are fifteen participants now in the program, and this grant will also allow them to have their own personal space along with increased security.

“Having all the Passage kiddos in that one spot is going to be better for them, better for us, for case management. So, I don’t know, it’s exciting,” she explained.

Two girls that have been in the program for nearly seven months — Dezlyn and Briann — have faced many struggles in the system. However, they’re thankful to be starting this new chapter in a new facility.

“It’s really rare that you find a placement that will do all of this stuff just for us to feel comfortable,” Dezlyn said. “All new furniture, all new bedding, you know, we’re like extremely grateful, they don’t have to do that.”

Hitt said all of the participants are excited and have already started packing.

To donate to the Salvation Army, visit the website here.