Lubbock Salvation Army prepares to create their Christmas angel trees

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army started their angel tree adoptions in October to help give Christmas gifts to families experiencing financial hardship.

The Salvation Army was accepting applications until Tuesday. These applications were to help families that need support with gifts for the holidays.

“We start early because there’s a lot of planning and preparation that goes into this. There’s vetting, and there’s inner interviewing,” Major David Worthy, a commanding officer at The Salvation Army, said. “From year to year, we usually help around 2000 children, and it looks as though we’ll hit that mark again this year.”

Although applications are closed, Worthy said there is still time to help donate to those in need.

“What we need more than anything is for the community to go out and to adopt angels. The angels will be out on trees and Walmart’s by the middle of this month…and so, what we are simply appealing to the community to do is to go find an angel and adopt that angel and make Christmas a reality for a child in our area.” Worthy said.

The angel tree tags represent a child, and it holds their information. The tag also has a scannable QR code that opens a registry site to order toys online.

“When an angel is adopted, you can opt to go out and purchase those toys in a live fashion, or you can click on that QR code…They’re delivered to us with all the information connected to that angel, and then the family receives those just ahead of Christmas.” Worthy said.

Although this year, they are encouraging everyone to shop and adopt early because they will possibly face a toy shortage.

“We have an extended period of time that we give people to adopt into to bring the toys back. But this year, because of the unknowns with the toy shortage, we’re just asking folks to get out there early and do what they can ahead of the curve,” Worthy said.

According to Worthy, the angel trees are successful every year, and parents are forever grateful.

“As a mom, you just want to give your kids the best that you can you know, even if it’s something small.” Chelsea Schumacher, an applicant for Christmas gifts, said.

She said she hopes that one day she will be on the other side, picking an angel.

“I hope… one day I’ll be the one buying the gifts for the people who need it, and I think when we come together, and we give blessings to other people, it not only makes them feel good, but it makes the person buying the gifts feel good. And the more that we can share that love and joy. I think the better the Lubbock and surrounding communities are.” Schumacher said.

To adopt an angel and help a family in need, head out in a few weeks to any Walmart or the South Plains mall and buy a gift or two.