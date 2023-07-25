LUBBOCK, Texas– Ethan Scott, 22, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in a Lubbock courtroom on Tuesday and was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

Scott was originally arrested and charged with Murder in 2020 after he was accused of stabbing a man with a samurai sword. The charged was reduced as part of a plea deal.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department at the time, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of 50th Street for a civil disturbance between Scott, who was 19 at the time, and Eddie Pair, 54.

According to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday, witnesses told police they heard what sounded “like arguing and a fight.” One witness said she went downstairs and found Pair “on the ground bleeding.”

A juvenile witness told police he saw Scott with a what was described as “a samurai sword” and stab Pair in the back. The witness also said Scott “cried and apologized” for stabbing Pair.