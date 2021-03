2200 block of 25th Street as seen from 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire in the 2200 block of 25th Street Saturday morning just before 10:00.

The nearby house was vacant, and no injuries were reported. The office of Lubbock Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Smoke from the fire was seen roughly two miles away on the tower camera at 7403 South University Avenue.