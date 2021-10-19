School bus and pickup truck collide west of Lubbock, 9 students on board, no injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– A school bus collided with a pickup truck west of Lubbock just before 7:00 a.m. Monday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

A school bus with nine students and a driver was traveling on County Road 3700 and approaching the intersection for Highway 114. Authorities said the bus collided with a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on the highway.

Both vehicles were able to pull off the roadway after the crash, officials said.

There were no injuries for the students or either drivers, according to Texas DPS.

The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, West Carlisle Fire Department, and Frenship ISD Police were on scene to assist with traffic direction.

Texas DPS said the roadway would be opened shortly.