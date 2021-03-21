School employee pleads not guilty, trial date set on charge of enticing a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — William Alan Shelly, 61, pleaded not guilty last week in federal court. His trial date was tentatively set for May 10, 2021.

Shelly was a band director for Muleshoe ISD at the time of his arrest by the FBI. He was charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Without mentioning Shelly by name, the school district described the accusation as “illegal conduct towards a MISD student.”

“The District immediately placed that employee on administrative leave and ordered the employee to stay off school grounds and away from District students,” MISD said at the time.

A federal magistrate on Wednesday ordered that Shelly remain locked up without bond until his trial date. Shelly had already waived his right to a court hearing on the issue of bonding out of jail.

Shelly has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since March 8.