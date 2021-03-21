School employee pleads not guilty, trial date set on charge of enticing a minor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — William Alan Shelly, 61, pleaded not guilty last week in federal court. His trial date was tentatively set for May 10, 2021.

Shelly was a band director for Muleshoe ISD at the time of his arrest by the FBI. He was charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Without mentioning Shelly by name, the school district described the accusation as “illegal conduct towards a MISD student.”

“The District immediately placed that employee on administrative leave and ordered the employee to stay off school grounds and away from District students,” MISD said at the time.

A federal magistrate on Wednesday ordered that Shelly remain locked up without bond until his trial date. Shelly had already waived his right to a court hearing on the issue of bonding out of jail.

Shelly has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since March 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar