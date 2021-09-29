School nurses talk about keeping healthy kids in the classroom

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19. The panelist was held with school nurses.

According to the nurses, students have anxiety over the pandemic, and the nurses want to make the students and parents feel supported.

“If a child has a temperature of 100.0 or higher, we call that a fever. If they’ve had a fever been vomiting or diarrhea, then they have to be 24 hours free of that if it’s just a runny nose and there’s been no known exposure to COVID-19 then they do come to school,” said Hannah Deal, a nurse with Frenship ISD.

Nurses said COVID-19 symptoms look all very similar to allergies. Although the students are tested with parental permission.

“We want to keep them out the 10 days, so also I think sometimes we don’t want positive or potentially sick children into the school. We don’t want to expose the rest of the staff or students,” said Kristy Rose, a nurse with Lubbock-Cooper ISD.

According to nurse Jessi BreztHill with Lubbock ISD, the best way to prevent contracting and spreading the virus is layering all forms of COVID protocols, including social distancing, handwashing and vaccinations.

“If we had the vaccine on top of the other measures, it pretty much covers up the holes,” BreztHill said.

BreztHill said parents who are vaccinated rarely show symptoms or test positive after being around a COVID-positive child.

“It’s been very, very rare that I’ve seen a parent test positive that’s vaccinated. Their vaccine protects them,” BreztHill said.

The city will announce a mini vaccination hub on 50th Street on October 6. To get more information on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Health Departments’ website here.