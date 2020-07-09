Scorching heat, near record highs in the next few days for Lubbock & South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A scorching week of heat is on tap for Lubbock and the South Plains. Wednesday we officially hit 100° at Lubbock International Airport, along with many places along the South Plains.

Thursday gets even hotter with high temperatures ranging from 104° to 107° Due to this sizzling heat, a Heat Advisory will go into effect at 12 PM CDT until 9 PM CDT Thursday. Lubbock’s forecast high temperature of 104° will not be record-breaking as our record is 107° from 2009.

The heat continues through the end of the workweek and all the way into next week.

Friday’s high temperatures will be very similar to Thursday where we’ll reach 104° to 107°. This weekend into next week will be the hottest of air where high temperatures top out at 105° to nearly 110°.

Some of next week’s high temperatures could tie some records.