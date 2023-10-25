Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of October 25, 2023.

SEAGRAVES, Texas — On Friday, October 27, Seagraves ISD will host a special presentation at its football game to honor first responders and recognize the resilience of community members who have endured serious accidents.

The presentation, set to precede the game, is slated to start at 6:45 p.m., according to Seagraves Superintendent Bonnie Avey. The event promises to be a heartwarming tribute, with an abundance of first responders lining the field. Additionally, the school board has made arrangements for AeroCare to deliver the game ball, scheduled for 6:50 at the 50-yard line, Avey said.

A teacher and student, Tiffany Valles and Oscar Perez-Beltran will be the recipients of the ball.

A week before the school year began, a remarkable incident unfolded. While Valles was picking someone up for church, her vehicle slipped out of gear, tragically running over her head. Her father told EverythingLubbock.com the incident was a “freak accident” and said that “it was a miracle that she survived.”

In a similar incident, Perez-Beltran was hurt in a head-on collision and airlifted to a hospital. Ivey said AeroCare and first responders played a crucial role in both individuals’ journeys to recovery.

The Seagraves ISD community gathers not only to celebrate the unwavering dedication of first responders but also to share the inspirational stories of resilience that continue to define their community.