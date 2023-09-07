LUBBOCK, Texas — Cassidy Roy Denham Lush of Seagraves was sentenced to 220 months in prison, which is just more than 18 years, federal court records stated on Thursday.

Lush was arrested during a massive North Texas child pornography investigation back in February. He also previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Federal court records said an FBI Special Agent did an undercover chat operation online and a user sent “several files” that contained child sexual abuse. Investigators were able to identify the user as Lush.

Federal court records said Lush will have a supervised release for 25 years, and will be required to register as a sex offender.