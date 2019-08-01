Seagraves PD announces officer cleared of wrongdoing in Garcia shooting incident

SEMINOLE, Texas — On Thursday, the Seagraves Police Department announced that a grand jury cleared officer Matthew Zalewski in the shooting of Daniel Garcia.

SPD also announced that the same Gaines County grand jury on July 18 charged Garcia with Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer. The SPD said both charges are first degree felonies.

“The indictments came after Garcia fled from a traffic stop on April 29, 2019 in a motor vehicle, then shot Officer Matthew Zalewksi of the Seagraves Police Department,” police said.

“Officer Zalewski returned fire, hitting Garcia,” police said.

