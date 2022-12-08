SEAGRAVES, Texas – Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, a Seagraves officer, was indicted for Stalking and Official Oppression in two separate incidents by a Gaines County Grand Jury, according to the Seminole Sentinel.

The Sentinel said that in early September, Resendez was stalking a female victim via electronic communication by sending her multiple messages both day and night “with the intent to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, [embarrass], or offend the complainant.”

Resendez was held on $20,000 bond for the felony charge of stalking, according to the Sentinel.

He was also charged with misdemeanor official oppression for a separate incident in August.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to officials in Gaines County and confirmed that Resendez has bonded out.