Search for two who jumped fence, escaped from Juvenile Justice Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police began a search Monday just before 2:30 pm for two juveniles near the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. A photojournalist at the scene reported that two juveniles jumped the fence to escape the facility.

The juvenile justice center is along the north loop not far from the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex. The photojournalist said officers surrounded a nearby warehouse and were looking for the escapees there.

At 3:25 p.m., Lubbock Police provided an update and said the two juveniles were back in custody.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, Lubbock Police Department responded to Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to assist with two reported escapees in the area.

LPD actively assisted LCJJC in the search of these two escapees in the area of Clovis Highway, north of LCJJC.

The two juvenile escapees were quickly located and are now in custody.

