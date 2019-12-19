Season tickets sold out for Red Raider baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Athletics Department announced on Thursday morning that season tickets for Red Raider baseball are sold out.

Tech is ranked No. 3 in the pre-season.

The following is a statement from the university:

Red Raider Baseball Season Tickets Sold Out

For the sixth-consecutive year, Texas Tech has sold out of its season ticket allotment for the upcoming baseball season.

More than 2,700 season tickets have been sold for the 2020 season, establishing a new season ticket sales record. It is the sixth sellout in eight years under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff’s leadership.