Secret recording of Lubbock lawmaker, Texas Speaker released

Michael Q. Sullivan on Tuesday morning released a recording he made in secret while meeting with Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The meeting was in June in Austin.

Sullivan claimed that Bonnen and Burrows offered media credentials to Texas Scorecard in exchange for negative publicity directed against 10 Texas Republicans. Texas Scorecard is affiliated with Empower Texans and Sullivan is the CEO of Empower Texans.

Bonnen publicly denied the allegations and Sullivan then publicly revealed that he had recorded the meeting. He threatened many times to release the recording.

Bonnen later apologized for saying “terrible things” but never admitted specifically to Sullivan’s allegations.

In August, the House General Investigating Committee asked the Texas Rangers to investigate.

A few days later, Burrows resigned as the chair of the House Republican Caucus. But he made it clear he was keeping his seat as District 83 Representative of Lubbock. Governor Gregg Abbott endorsed him for re-election.

The Lubbock County Republican Party and Burrows both called on Sullivan to release the recording. Texas Democrats went so far as to file a lawsuit demanding the release of the recording.

About an hour after the release of the audio, Bonnen released a statement.

“I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion – the problem is that I had it with that guy. My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on.”

